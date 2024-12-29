Summarize Simplifying... In short In India, state funerals, typically reserved for high-ranking officials, recently honored industrialist Ratan Tata and singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Controversy arose over the location of Singh's final rites, but the government assured a memorial space after necessary formalities.

Manmohan Singh was given a state funeral on Saturday

What's the story Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was given a state funeral on Saturday at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders. Singh's body was taken through New Delhi on a flower-adorned carriage on a ceremonial army truck. The Indian flag on his body was removed before cremation as per state funeral protocols.

Funeral protocols

State funeral in India: Who is eligible, what are rules

In India, a state funeral is usually reserved for Presidents, Prime Ministers, former Presidents, or Governors. However, the government can also grant it in individual cases. The most recent recipients of state funerals were industrialist Ratan Tata and singer Lata Mangeshkar. At such funerals, service personnel wear attire suitable for state functions and the Ministry of Defence makes arrangements.

Mourning period

National mourning declared following Singh's death

After Singh's death on December 26, the government announced seven days of national mourning till January 1. During this time, the national flag is flown at half-mast across India and no official entertainment events are organized unless they fall on Republic Day, Independence Day, or Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Legacy

Singh's life and legacy remembered

Singh died at the age of 92 after suffering from age-related complications. Referred to as the "architect of India's economic reforms," he was Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. For his contributions, he was awarded India's second-highest civilian honor, the Padma Vibhushan, in 1987.

Memorial dispute

Controversy over location for Singh's final rites

The Congress party was also upset that Nigambodh Ghat was allocated for Singh's last rites instead of a place appropriate for a memorial. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had asked PM Modi to consider constructing a memorial at the site of Singh's funeral. However, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan had slammed Congress for this demand, referring to past cases where memorials weren't constructed for other leaders.

Memorial assurance

Centre assures space for Singh's memorial

The Centre assured space would be allocated for Singh's memorial after forming a trust and completing the necessary formalities. Sharmistha Mukherjee criticized Congress's demand for a separate memorial for Singh, recalling how no condolence meeting was held by Congress when her father passed away. World leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressed condolences over Singh's death.