Out on bail, Darshan moves court to reclaim seized money
What's the story
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was recently granted bail in the ongoing murder case of his fan Renukaswamy, has approached the Bangalore City court.
He is seeking the return of money confiscated from him during his trial. The actor said he needs this money for basic sustenance and to meet daily needs.
Thoogudeepa was arrested in June 2024 for the murder of his 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy.
Bail and seizure
Thoogudeepa's bail and seized money details
After facing criminal proceedings and a brief stay in jail last year, he was granted bail on December 13.
The court had seized ₹37.4 lakh from his house during the trial, along with another ₹3 lakh given by his wife, Vijaylakshmi.
The actor allegedly kept this money at home to destroy evidence in the murder case and spend it on other necessities.
Petition opposition
Investigating officer likely to oppose Thoogudeepa's petition
In his petition, Thoogudeepa stressed that even after being granted bail, the seized money has not been returned to him.
Sources say the investigating officer in this ongoing case is likely to object to his petition.
Meanwhile, all accused in the Renukaswamy murder case have been summoned by the court for another appearance on February 15.