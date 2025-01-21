What's the story

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was recently granted bail in the ongoing murder case of his fan Renukaswamy, has approached the Bangalore City court.

He is seeking the return of money confiscated from him during his trial. The actor said he needs this money for basic sustenance and to meet daily needs.

Thoogudeepa was arrested in June 2024 for the murder of his 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy.