Former child star Rory Sykes dies in Los Angeles wildfires
What's the story
Former Australian child actor Rory Callum Sykes (32) tragically lost his life in the ongoing California wildfires.
The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his mother Shelley Sykes recently.
The fire consumed their family's Malibu estate on January 8, where Sykes, who was born with cerebral palsy, lived in a separate cottage.
May he rest in peace.
Emotional tribute
'I couldn't lift him, I couldn't move him'
In a heartfelt tribute to her son, Shelley described him as "beautiful" and "wonderful." She said she was "totally heartbroken" over his untimely death.
Despite her attempts to extinguish the wildfire cinders on their property's roof with a hose, she was unsuccessful due to a water outage.
Speaking to 10 News First, Sykes added, "He said, 'Mom leave me' and no mom can leave their kid. And I've got a broken arm, I couldn't lift him, I couldn't move him."
Inspiring life
Sykes's remarkable journey and legacy
Born with cerebral palsy and blindness on July 29, 1992, Sykes was famous for his inspiring speeches on overcoming disability.
He co-founded Happy Charity, an organization that aims to provide "Hope, Happiness & Health to those that are Hurting."
Further, he underwent surgeries and therapies to regain his sight and learn to walk.
His mother remembered how he traveled the world with her, from Africa to Antarctica, with enthusiasm.
Career highlights
Sykes's professional career and impact
Sykes, who lived his life in Britain, Australia, and America, called himself a professional speaker and consultant.
He worked with various organizations including the Tony Robbins Foundation and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.
In 2003, he appeared on the Australian TV show Mornings with Kerri-Anne with his mother to talk about his upcoming trip to a Tony Robbins motivational conference in the US.
Official response
Australian authorities responded to Sykes's death
A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) confirmed to CNN that they are aware of an Australian citizen's death in the California wildfires.
The department is "engaging closely with local authorities" to assist his family during this difficult time.
"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to his family. Our thoughts are with them," stated the spokesperson.