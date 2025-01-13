In a heartfelt tribute to her son, Shelley described him as "beautiful" and "wonderful." She said she was "totally heartbroken" over his untimely death.

Despite her attempts to extinguish the wildfire cinders on their property's roof with a hose, she was unsuccessful due to a water outage.

Speaking to 10 News First, Sykes added, "He said, 'Mom leave me' and no mom can leave their kid. And I've got a broken arm, I couldn't lift him, I couldn't move him."