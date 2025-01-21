'Birds of a Feather' star Pauline Quirke diagnosed with dementia
British actor Pauline Quirke, who is best known for her role as Sharon Theodopolopodous in the popular sitcom Birds of a Feather, has been diagnosed with dementia.
Her husband, TV producer Steve Sheen reportedly confirmed the news on Tuesday (January 21).
Following this, the 65-year-old actor has decided to "step away from all commercial and professional duties" to focus on her family.
Career break
Quirke's husband issued a statement about her diagnosis
In a statement, Sheen revealed his wife's decision to take a break from her acting career across TV, film, and stage.
He said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back...due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021."
The couple has been married since 1996. The couple has a son Charlie (30), who is also an actor, and Quirke has a daughter Emily (40) from a previous relationship.
Acting prowess
Sheen praised Quirke's versatile acting career
Sheen also emphasized Quirke's varied acting career in his statement, mentioning her skill in playing comedic roles, loyal protagonists, and powerful matriarchs.
He said: "Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry."
"Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work," he further added.
Legacy
Quirke's contributions to performing arts and charity
Quirke featured in over 60 TV shows and films, including Casualty, Cold Blood, Thieving Headmistress, My Family, You, Me and the Apocalypse.
Apart from acting, Quirke is also known for her charity work and as the founder of the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).
Although she's retiring from acting, PQA will continue to run under a highly experienced senior leadership team. The academy now has a network of some 250 academies and over 15,000 students in the UK.