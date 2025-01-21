What's the story

British actor Pauline Quirke, who is best known for her role as Sharon Theodopolopodous in the popular sitcom Birds of a Feather, has been diagnosed with dementia.

Her husband, TV producer Steve Sheen reportedly confirmed the news on Tuesday (January 21).

Following this, the 65-year-old actor has decided to "step away from all commercial and professional duties" to focus on her family.