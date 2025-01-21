'Miss Austen' trailer: Keeley Hawes steps into Jane Austen's world
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming Regency period drama, Miss Austen, has dropped.
The series is an adaptation of Gill Hornby's novel and stars Keeley Hawes as Cassandra Austen, the elder sister of the legendary author Jane Austen.
The story follows two timelines: one of Cassandra's life after Jane's death in 1817 and the other of their youth when Jane was still alive.
Plot details
'Miss Austen' explores literary mystery and sisterly bond
The trailer of Miss Austen unravels a literary mystery—why Cassandra Austen famously burned her sister Jane's letters.
The series reimagines this moment as "a fascinating, witty and heartbreaking story of sisterly love while creating in Cassandra a character as captivating as any Austen heroine."
The clip also teases romance between characters played by Rose Leslie and Alfred Enoch.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the teaser here
Miss Austen arrives Sunday 2 February on @BBCiPlayer and @BBCOne 💌#KeeleyHawes#RoseLeslie#SynnoveKarlsenpic.twitter.com/137GFbVKkZ— All Things Keeley Hawes (@allthingshawes) January 21, 2025
Cast and intrigue
'Miss Austen' features star-studded cast and intriguing storyline
The series also stars Max Irons, Calam Lynch, and Phyllis Logan.
Jane is estimated to have written 3,000 letters to Cassandra, out of which, less than 200 survive.
Most of them were either burned or destroyed by Cassandra to hide any impropriety or negative portrayal of the Austen family.
This act of censorship adds an element of intrigue to the storyline.
Release date
'Miss Austen' to premiere on PBS in May
Miss Austen will premiere on May 4 on PBS. The release comes just in time for Jane Austen's 250th birth anniversary, making this literary adaptation all the more special.
It will air on February 2 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.
The series is a four-part one and promises to explore the complicated relationship between the Austen sisters while also examining Cassandra's controversial decision.