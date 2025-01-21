What's the story

The trailer for the upcoming Regency period drama, Miss Austen, has dropped.

The series is an adaptation of Gill Hornby's novel and stars Keeley Hawes as Cassandra Austen, the elder sister of the legendary author Jane Austen.

The story follows two timelines: one of Cassandra's life after Jane's death in 1817 and the other of their youth when Jane was still alive.