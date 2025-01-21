'Squid Game 2' tops Indian OTT charts, Ormax reveals
What's the story
The second season of Netflix's Squid Game has become the most-watched international series in India for 2024, according to a report by Ormax Media.
The Korean drama drew an impressive 19.6 million viewers, surpassing all other international titles and setting a new record in the category.
In the Hindi-language category, Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur Season 3 led with 30.8 million viewers, followed by Panchayat Season 3 (28.2 million viewers).
Streaming trends
Netflix dominated Hindi film category, unscripted content thrived
Netflix dominated 11 out of the top 15 in the Hindi-language film category, with Do Patti topping the movie list with 15.1 million viewers.
In the unscripted space, JioCinema's Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 topped the list with 17.8 million viewers, followed by Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1 with 15.7 million viewers.
Disney+ Hotstar also made a huge impact outside Hindi language, ruling Telugu and Tamil lists.
Global content
International film category and franchise dominance
In the international film category, Amazon Prime Video's Road House was the only title to breach the 5 million viewership mark.
The platform dominated this space with six entries in the top 10, while Netflix filled the remaining four spots.
Established franchises ruled international content with seven entries in the top 10, including The Boys Season 4 (10.5 million viewers) and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 (8.8 million viewers).
Viewer preferences
Content strength and marketing buzz trends
Ormax Media also assessed content strength through the Ormax Power Rating (OPR).
Prime Video's Panchayat Season 3 emerged as the most-liked Hindi series of 2024 with a score of 77, while Squid Game 2 led the international category with 73 points.
Among international films, Netflix's Spaceman topped with 62 points.
The report also noted that Mirzapur Season 3 recorded a peak buzz score of 63%, breaking the record for any streaming show in India in 2024.