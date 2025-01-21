What's the story

The second season of Netflix's Squid Game has become the most-watched international series in India for 2024, according to a report by Ormax Media.

The Korean drama drew an impressive 19.6 million viewers, surpassing all other international titles and setting a new record in the category.

In the Hindi-language category, Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur Season 3 led with 30.8 million viewers, followed by Panchayat Season 3 (28.2 million viewers).