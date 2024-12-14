Summarize Simplifying... In short Managing Prime Video profiles is a breeze.

Simply open the app, select the 'Profiles' icon, and choose the profile you wish to edit.

Want a new profile? Just hit 'New' on the top menu and create a personalized viewing experience tailored to individual household members' entertainment needs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Each Amazon account can host up to 6 profiles

How to manage Prime Video profiles on connected devices

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:59 am Dec 14, 202410:59 am

What's the story Amazon Prime Video allows you to create and manage profiles on different connected devices. The feature works on a range of devices, including smart TVs, game consoles, and set-top boxes. Each Amazon account can host up to six profiles - one default and five others. These additional profiles can be set as either adult or kid's profiles, offering a customized viewing experience for different members of the household.

Profile management

Step-by-step guide to manage profiles

To manage these profiles, users first have to open the Prime Video app on their device. Next, they have to select the 'Profiles' icon on the top menu. If they want to edit an existing profile, they have to use their device's remote control and select the profile they want to modify. After selecting 'Edit' below it, changes can be made accordingly.

New profile

Creating a new profile

The process of creating a new profile on Prime Video is pretty simple. All users have to do is select 'New' from the top menu on the screen, and head over to a window where they can create a new profile. The feature will improve user experience by letting you set personalized viewing preferences for different members of the household, according to their entertainment needs.