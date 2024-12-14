Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp has introduced an in-app dialer feature, allowing users to call unknown numbers directly from the app.

The feature comes in handy for one-time calls

WhatsApp now offers you in-app dialer for calling unknown numbers

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:59 am Dec 14, 202409:59 am

What's the story WhatsApp has added an in-app call dialer feature in its latest beta update for iOS, version 24.25.10.76. The new function lets users make calls by entering a phone number directly into the app, without saving it in their contact list first. The feature comes in handy for one-time calls or quick interactions with businesses or services, making the platform more convenient and efficient for users.

Accessibility

How to access the new feature

The in-app call dialer can be accessed via an entry point in the menu where users select contacts to call. Once you enter a phone number, WhatsApp checks if it is registered on the platform. If the number belongs to a verified business account, a blue verification checkmark will appear, confirming its authenticity. This gives an additional layer of security and trust to users.

Parity

iOS catches up with Android version

Previously, this feature was available on Android version of WhatsApp, but not on iOS due to design differences. Unlike Android, iOS doesn't use a floating action button for this function. With this move, WhatsApp ensures a consistent user experience across platforms, making it even more usable and appealing to a wider audience.