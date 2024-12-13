Summarize Simplifying... In short To update your mobile number or email on Flipkart, head to the "Account" section, then "Edit Profile".

Enter your new details and tap "Update" or "Verify". You'll receive OTPs on your new and existing contacts, which you need to enter to save changes.

Be aware, Flipkart only accepts Indian numbers and your new details shouldn't be linked to another account.

You can change your number and email via profile settings

How to change your mobile number and email on Flipkart

By Akash Pandey 05:59 pm Dec 13, 202405:59 pm

What's the story Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce platforms, lets users easily update their personal information, including mobile number and email address. The process can be initiated either via the Flipkart app or by visiting the official website on a browser. Keeping your contact information up-to-date ensures smooth communication for order updates and notifications, enhancing your overall shopping experience.

Contact number

Changing your mobile number

Open Flipkart and tap on the "Account" section at the bottom. Scroll down to "Edit Profile" to view your personal details. Tap anywhere in the "Mobile Number" field, enter the new number (with the country code), and tap "Update." Flipkart will send OTPs to both your existing and new mobile numbers. Enter the OTPs at their respective places and click "Save" to complete the mobile number change request.

Email ID

Updating your email address

If you want to change your registered email address, follow the previously mentioned steps until you reach the profile settings. Now, in the "Email ID" field, enter the new email address and tap "Verify." Flipkart will send OTPs to your new email address and registered phone number. Enter the OTPs and tap "Save" to update your email address.

Troubleshooting

Potential issues and restrictions

Users may encounter some issues while updating their phone number or email address on Flipkart. This could be due to an invalid phone number/email, technical glitches, or account-related issues. Please note that Flipkart only accepts Indian mobile numbers for account registration and updates; international numbers are not allowed. Additionally, if you see the "Identifier is already in use" pop-up, it means your new mobile number/email is already associated with another account.