To edit a photo on Facebook, tap "What's on your mind?" at the top of your Feed, select "Photo/Video", and choose a photo.

Tap "Edit" and select a tool to modify your photo.

Facebook offers a range of editing options like adding stickers, tagging friends, inserting text, drawing, applying filters, adding audio, or cropping and rotating the image.

After editing, tap "Next," select your profile, and tap "Share".

Editing features are only accessible prior to uploading

How to edit your photos on Facebook?

By Akash Pandey 05:45 pm Dec 13, 202405:45 pm

What's the story Facebook lets you edit your photos before you share them on the platform. Whether you want to make your pictures more engaging or bring a fun touch, Facebook's editing tools allow you to add stickers, tag friends, insert text, draw, or apply filters and effects. These options are perfect for sharing memories with a unique flair or highlighting specific moments.

Quick steps to reach settings

To edit a new image before posting, tap "What's on your mind?" at the top of your Feed. Select "Photo/Video" and tap the camera icon in the top right to take a photo or choose one from your camera roll. Tap "Edit" in the top left and select a tool to modify your photo. You can now explore a variety of editing options available.

Customization options for editing

Facebook lets you add stickers, tag friends, insert text (using "Aa"), draw (using the scribble icon), apply effects/filters, add audio, or crop and rotate the image. When adding text or a sticker, you can tap to move it, use two fingers to rotate or resize it, or drag it to the trash icon at the bottom to delete it. After completing your edits, tap "Next," select your profile, and then tap "Share" to finish the process.