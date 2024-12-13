How to edit your photos on Facebook?
Facebook lets you edit your photos before you share them on the platform. Whether you want to make your pictures more engaging or bring a fun touch, Facebook's editing tools allow you to add stickers, tag friends, insert text, draw, or apply filters and effects. These options are perfect for sharing memories with a unique flair or highlighting specific moments.
Quick steps to reach settings
To edit a new image before posting, tap "What's on your mind?" at the top of your Feed. Select "Photo/Video" and tap the camera icon in the top right to take a photo or choose one from your camera roll. Tap "Edit" in the top left and select a tool to modify your photo. You can now explore a variety of editing options available.
Customization options for editing
Facebook lets you add stickers, tag friends, insert text (using "Aa"), draw (using the scribble icon), apply effects/filters, add audio, or crop and rotate the image. When adding text or a sticker, you can tap to move it, use two fingers to rotate or resize it, or drag it to the trash icon at the bottom to delete it. After completing your edits, tap "Next," select your profile, and then tap "Share" to finish the process.