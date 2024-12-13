Summarize Simplifying... In short Truecaller's 'Who viewed my profile?' feature notifies users when their profile has been viewed by at least three people, but not more than once every 15 days from the same person.

This feature, along with an 'incognito mode' to browse profiles without notifying others, is available to premium users.

'Who viewed my profile?' feature is available for paid users

How to use 'Who viewed my profile' feature on Truecaller

05:05 pm Dec 13, 2024

What's the story Truecaller has a feature, 'Who viewed my profile?,' to alert users when someone searches for them on the app by name or number. This notification indicates that a person has visited the user's public profile on Truecaller. The search can be done in two ways: by number (directly leading to the public profile) or by name (where the viewer searches for the user's name within Truecaller).

User preferences

Notification frequency and disabling options

Notifications are sent once at least three people have viewed a user's profile. To avoid spamming, notifications from the same person aren't repeated within 15 days. Users can disable these notifications by heading over to Profile icon >Settings >General >Disable profile view notifications. Notably, profile views aren't shown if a contact from the user's phonebook searches for their profile, and only one view per person is recorded even if they view a contact multiple times in a day.

User control

Premium feature and privacy controls

The 'Who viewed my profile?' feature is available for users who upgrade to Truecaller's Premium service. These premium users can also enable 'incognito mode' from "Settings -> Privacy Center-> Incognito mode" to avoid sending notifications when they view others' profiles. Users can control who sees their information through the 'Privacy Center' in the app's settings, giving them more control over their privacy.