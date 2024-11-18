Summarize Simplifying... In short Curious about when you joined Facebook?

You can find out by checking the date of your welcome email from Facebook or by looking at the upload date of your first profile picture.

Wondering when you joined Facebook? Here's how to check

By Akash Pandey 04:50 pm Nov 18, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Facebook users can now easily find out when they joined the platform. The information is available on both the Facebook website and mobile app. To find this on the website or mobile, click on your profile picture, and go to "Settings & privacy" > "Settings." Scroll down to "Your information" section (on the left), click on "Access your information" > "Continue." On the next page, click on "Personal information," to get your account creation date along with other accessible details.

Email verification

Alternative method using Facebook's welcome email

For users who don't have access to their Facebook account anymore, there's another way. When you sign up for a Facebook account, the site sends a confirmation and welcome email. By looking for keywords such as "Welcome to Facebook" or "Facebook Registration Confirmation" in their email inbox, users can find the date of these emails which should match their joining date on Facebook.

Profile picture

Using profile picture upload date as an indicator

Another way to estimate the age of a Facebook account is by checking the upload date of the first profile picture. However, this may not be accurate for users who didn't upload a profile picture immediately after creating their account. To find this, open your profile page, select Photos, click on Albums and Profile pictures to see your oldest uploaded image.