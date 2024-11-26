Encrypted chat backups can be accessed using password or key

By Mudit Dube 11:57 am Nov 26, 202411:57 am

What's the story WhatsApp offers end-to-end encrypted backups, providing users with an additional layer of security for their chat histories stored in the cloud. This feature allows Android users to back up their messages and media on Google Drive (iOS users can do on iCloud) while ensuring that only they can access this data. Here's how you can enable end-to-end encrypted backups on WhatsApp.

Process

Follow these steps to create encrypted chat backups

To enable encrypted backups, open WhatsApp, navigate to Settings, and select "Chats." Tap "Chat Backup" and choose "End-to-End Encrypted Backup." Now, enable this option. Next, create a password or use a 64-digit encryption key instead. Tap 'Create' to enable your end-to-end encrypted backup. Make sure to remember your password or key as it's the only way to access your backup in the future.