Canceling your Amazon Prime Video add-on subscription stops future charges and access to its content, but doesn't refund past payments.

For Indian customers, even if their Prime membership ends, they can still enjoy their add-on content on eligible devices.

For Indian customers, even if their Prime membership ends, they can still enjoy their add-on content on eligible devices.

However, these won't auto-renew and a new Prime membership is needed for new add-ons.

How to cancel your Amazon Prime Video add-on subscription

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:00 pm Dec 14, 202412:00 pm

What's the story Amazon Prime Video makes it easy to cancel add-on subscriptions online. All you have to do is head over to 'Account & Settings' and click on 'Your subscription' on the top menu. Then, find the particular add-on subscription you want to cancel, click on 'Unsubscribe,' and confirm your decision. The end date of the subscription will be shown on the confirmation screen.

Cancellation process and charges

Users can reverse their cancellation until the end date shown. After that, there won't be any further charges or access to content from that subscription. Notably, canceling a subscription does not create a refund for any previous subscription charges.

Regional difference

Special provisions for Indian customers

In India, customers can continue enjoying content from their add-on subscriptions on eligible devices, even after their Amazon Prime membership expires or gets canceled. However, these subscriptions won't auto-renew and you'll need a new Amazon Prime membership to resubscribe to any new add-ons. This provision gives Indian customers a unique benefit over those in other regions.