Mattel's stunning Lunar New Year Barbie Doll is here!
What's the story
Mattel has unveiled a special Lunar New Year Barbie doll for 2025, following the brand's massive surge in popularity since 2023.
With celebrity collaborations and the success of the Margot Robbie-led Barbie movie, the new doll is set to captivate fans and collectors worldwide.
This limited-edition release adds to Barbie's growing cultural relevance, making it a must-have for enthusiasts this Lunar New Year.
Doll design
Lunar New Year doll: A blend of tradition and modernity
The 2025 Lunar New Year Barbie doll is a perfect blend of traditional Chinese culture and contemporary fashion.
The doll is dressed in a regal gipao, a garment first worn by Qing dynasty royals in China. The red and gold colors symbolize prosperity, while the plum blossom petals on the dress represent strength and resilience.
Modern touches include a tailored mermaid silhouette and puffy bell sleeves.
Doll features
Intricate details and collectible display of Lunar New Year Barbie
The 2025 Lunar New Year Barbie doll stands out for its intricate details such as dangling gold earrings, a knotted gold belt, and golden heels.
It arrives in a collectible display inspired by pagoda-style woodworking.
These figures take inspiration from traditional Chinese prints, cheongsams, and the Peking Opera. The first of these special edition dolls was released in 2022.
The new doll is already flying off the shelves online and has started appearing on resale sites like eBay.