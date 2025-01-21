What's the story

Mattel has unveiled a special Lunar New Year Barbie doll for 2025, following the brand's massive surge in popularity since 2023.

With celebrity collaborations and the success of the Margot Robbie-led Barbie movie, the new doll is set to captivate fans and collectors worldwide.

This limited-edition release adds to Barbie's growing cultural relevance, making it a must-have for enthusiasts this Lunar New Year.