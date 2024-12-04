Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon Music has launched a new feature called "Delivered" that offers users a personalized recap of their 2024 favorites.

Users can access this feature via the Library page or by asking Alexa to play their top songs of 2024.

The feature may also include exclusive messages from top artists, and it was introduced alongside the announcement of the year's most popular artists and songs, with Taylor Swift and Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" taking the top spots. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Delivered' is accessible to all Amazon Music users

Amazon Music introduces 'Delivered': How to recap your 2024 favorites

By Mudit Dube 06:18 pm Dec 04, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Following Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay, Amazon Music has introduced its own take on the yearly recap feature. The new offering, dubbed "Amazon Music Delivered," gives users a personalized recap of their most-played songs, favorite artists, and podcasts for the year. It even packs some unique elements, such as highlighting "the top request you've made with Alexa."

User accessibility

'Delivered' is accessible to all Amazon Music users

The "Delivered" feature is available for all Amazon Music users, including Prime members using the basic version and those with a monthly Unlimited subscription. To get their personalized recap, users will have to head over to the Library page and click on the banner reading "2024 Delivered." They can also ask Alexa to play their top songs of 2024.

Artist interaction

Amazon Music's 'Delivered' feature may include artist messages

Along with recapping users' musical preferences, the "Delivered" feature could also include an exclusive message from one of their top artists. However, Amazon has not revealed how many artists are involved in this promotion. The company said "eligible customers will see a flashing yellow light on their Alexa devices" if a message is waiting for them.

Top hits

Amazon Music reveals most popular artists and songs of 2024

Along with the launch of "Delivered," Amazon Music also announced its most popular artists and songs of the year. Taylor Swift took the top artist spot while Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" was crowned the top song. The announcement comes in line with music streaming platforms sharing yearly recaps, giving a glimpse into global listening trends.