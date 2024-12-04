What is Flipkart Plus and how to become a member
In a bid to take on Amazon, Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform, has an interesting loyalty program called Flipkart Plus. The customer-centric move is aimed at providing members with extra benefits, and improving their shopping experience. The program has two tiers - Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Plus Premium - each offering its own set of benefits for the members.
Conditions for becoming a Flipkart Plus member
To be eligible for Flipkart Plus membership, customers need to have completed four successful transactions in the last 365 days. The benefits of this membership include earning additional SuperCoins on every purchase and special incentives across over five million products. Members also get early access to select products during major sale events like Big Billion Days and Big Shopping Days.
Flipkart Plus Premium: A step up in loyalty rewards
For customers who have made eight successful transactions in the last 365 days, Flipkart Plus Premium is up for grabs. This tier provides double (2X) SuperCoins on every purchase and some other special incentives. Customers joining the entry-level Flipkart Plus will be automatically upgraded to Flipkart Plus Premium, if they meet the required criteria.
Understanding SuperCoins
For every ₹100 spent, a Plus customer earns one SuperCoin while a Plus Premium customer earns two SuperCoins. The maximum limit is 50 SuperCoins per order. These coins can be used to avail special offers and incentives on the platform, adding value to each purchase made by members of the loyalty program.
How to sign up?
To get a Flipkart Plus membership, log in to your Flipkart account and head to the 'Profile' section. There you will see a 'Join Flipkart Plus' option. After clicking on it, you will see an 'Explore' page. If you have enough SuperCoins, a 'Join Now' option will appear. After tapping it, there will be an easy sign-up process. Finish it to become a member of the program.