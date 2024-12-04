Summarize Simplifying... In short Flipkart Plus is a loyalty program that rewards customers with SuperCoins for their purchases.

To join, you need to have made at least four transactions in the past year.

The more you shop, the more SuperCoins you earn, which can be used for special offers.

There's also a premium tier for those with eight transactions, offering double the SuperCoins.

Joining is as simple as clicking 'Join Flipkart Plus' in your profile section.

Flipkart Plus has 2 membership tiers

What is Flipkart Plus and how to become a member

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:04 pm Dec 04, 202403:04 pm

What's the story In a bid to take on Amazon, Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform, has an interesting loyalty program called Flipkart Plus. The customer-centric move is aimed at providing members with extra benefits, and improving their shopping experience. The program has two tiers - Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Plus Premium - each offering its own set of benefits for the members.

Criteria

Conditions for becoming a Flipkart Plus member

To be eligible for Flipkart Plus membership, customers need to have completed four successful transactions in the last 365 days. The benefits of this membership include earning additional SuperCoins on every purchase and special incentives across over five million products. Members also get early access to select products during major sale events like Big Billion Days and Big Shopping Days.

Benefits

Flipkart Plus Premium: A step up in loyalty rewards

For customers who have made eight successful transactions in the last 365 days, Flipkart Plus Premium is up for grabs. This tier provides double (2X) SuperCoins on every purchase and some other special incentives. Customers joining the entry-level Flipkart Plus will be automatically upgraded to Flipkart Plus Premium, if they meet the required criteria.

System

Understanding SuperCoins

For every ₹100 spent, a Plus customer earns one SuperCoin while a Plus Premium customer earns two SuperCoins. The maximum limit is 50 SuperCoins per order. These coins can be used to avail special offers and incentives on the platform, adding value to each purchase made by members of the loyalty program.

Guide

How to sign up?

To get a Flipkart Plus membership, log in to your Flipkart account and head to the 'Profile' section. There you will see a 'Join Flipkart Plus' option. After clicking on it, you will see an 'Explore' page. If you have enough SuperCoins, a 'Join Now' option will appear. After tapping it, there will be an easy sign-up process. Finish it to become a member of the program.