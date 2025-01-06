'Emilia Pérez,' 'Shogun'—Where to watch Golden Globe winners on OTT
What's the story
The 2025 Golden Globe Awards, which took place on Sunday (US time), honored a wide range of films and shows.
Most of these award-winning titles are now streaming on various OTT platforms in India.
Here's where you can watch The Substance, Challengers, Wicked, and Emilia Pérez, among others.
#1
'Emilia Pérez'
Emilia Pérez, a musical drama directed by Jacques Audiard, swept the Golden Globes with wins across four categories.
The film follows a Mexican cartel boss who undergoes gender-affirming surgery to leave her criminal past behind.
It won Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture—Non-English Language, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Zoe Saldana, and Best Original Song for El Mal.
Watch it on MUBI.
#2, #3
'The Substance' and 'Challengers'
The Substance, a body horror feature film by Coralie Fargeat streaming on MUBI, won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy for Demi Moore's portrayal of Elisabeth Sparkle.
Luca Guadagnino's romantic sports drama Challengers bagged Best Original Score - Motion Picture for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
The film delves into love, ambition, and rivalry through three professional tennis players caught in a love triangle.
It's on Amazon Prime Video.
#4, #5
'Wicked' and 'Shogun'
John Chu's musical fantasy Wicked (available for rent on Prime Video) was awarded for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
The historical drama show Shogun won Best Television Series—Drama, and acting awards for Anna Sawai (Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series-Drama), Hiroyuki Sanada (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Drama), and Tadanobu Asano (Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television).
Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
#6, #7
'Hacks' and 'Baby Reindeer'
The comedy-drama series Hacks bagged Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy for Jean Smart. Watch it on JioCinema.
Meanwhile, Netflix's thriller miniseries Baby Reindeer bagged Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.
It also clinched Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Jessica Gunning.
#8, #9
'The Bear' and 'True Detective: Night Country'
Disney+ Hotstar's comedy-drama The Bear bagged Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for Jeremy Allen White's portrayal of Carmy Berzatto.
The fourth season of Nic Pizzolatto's anthology crime drama True Detective: Night Country won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Jodie Foster.
Its digital home is JioCinema.
#10, #11
'The Penguin' and 'Ali Wong: Single Lady'
The criminal drama miniseries The Penguin, available on JioCinema, bagged Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Colin Farrell's performance as Oz Cobb.
Ali Wong: Single Lady won Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for Wong's funny take on love after divorce.
Watch it on Netflix.