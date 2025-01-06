Abhishek Bachchan becomes co-owner of European T20 Premier League
What's the story
Bollywood actor and active sports enthusiast, Abhishek Bachchan, has made a significant move in the cricket world by becoming a co-owner of a team in the newly ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League (ETPL).
Bachchan's strategic investment lends credibility and financial stability to the league, which is already showing strong potential for growth and success.
The inaugural season of ETPL will start on July 15, 2025.
League significance
ETPL: A milestone for European cricket
The ETPL is a major development in European cricket, having received official sanctioning from the International Cricket Council (ICC).
With this recognition, the league can attract players from all over the world, including those from ICC members and associate nations.
The tournament is a joint effort between the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.
Strategic move
Bachchan's sports portfolio expands with ETPL investment
Having previously invested in India's Pro Kabaddi League and the Indian Super League, Bachchan is now adding cricket to his sports portfolio.
He said in a statement that he was excited about the collaboration between the three cricket boards and believed ETPL would captivate fans across the globe.
"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a unifying force that transcends boundaries," Bachchan shared.
"With cricket being included in the 2028 Olympics its popularity will only surge."
Season highlights
ETPL's inaugural season: What to expect
The debut season of the ETPL promises high-quality cricket with a mix of local and international players.
The official launch event will soon reveal major franchises, team names, and franchise owners, along with details about the player draft.
With Bachchan's involvement and ICC backing, the league is set to draw attention from cricket fans globally.
The tournament will run till August 3.