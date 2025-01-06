What's the story

Bollywood actor and active sports enthusiast, Abhishek Bachchan, has made a significant move in the cricket world by becoming a co-owner of a team in the newly ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

Bachchan's strategic investment lends credibility and financial stability to the league, which is already showing strong potential for growth and success.

The inaugural season of ETPL will start on July 15, 2025.