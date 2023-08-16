IT glitch causes this bank's ATMs to dispense free money

Written by Athik Saleh August 16, 2023 | 03:23 pm 2 min read

Some Bank of Ireland customers got €1,000 from ATMs

Bank of Ireland has issued an apology following an IT glitch that allowed customers to withdraw funds they did not have in their accounts. Some customers reportedly received €1,000 without explanation, which resulted in queues forming at cash points. Customers rushed to ATMs to withdraw money as the news of unallocated money in accounts spread like wildfire. The police were deployed in several parts of Ireland to disperse the crowd.

Money withdrawn during glitch will be debited from customers' accounts

Bank of Ireland has warned customers that any transfers or withdrawals made during the outage, including those above normal limits, will still be debited from their accounts. "We are aware that the technical issue meant some customers were able to withdraw or transfer funds above their normal limits," the bank said. The technical issue also led to an outage in the bank's mobile app and online banking services.

Some customers transferred money to digital banking app

The bank urged customers who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact them for assistance. Reports suggest that some customers were able to transfer money into their Revolut digital banking app before withdrawing it from a cashpoint. Revolut said it is currently investigating reports that large amounts of money had been transferred to Revolut accounts of customers from the Bank of Ireland.

