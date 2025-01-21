New dad Robert Pattinson is obsessed with his baby's smell
Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson recently opened up about his journey as a new dad.
Speaking to Vogue, the 38-year-old Twilight star revealed his fascination with the distinct smell of his baby girl.
"I thought they were just smelling the baby powder. But then I had a baby, and I was like: 'My baby smells incredible,'" he said.
Earlier, he had gushed about his little bundle of joy developing a personality in just three months.
Relationship timeline
Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's journey to parenthood
Pattinson and his fiancée Suki Waterhouse (33) welcomed their daughter nearly a year ago.
The couple, who got engaged in 2023 after five years of dating, have kept their personal life relatively private. However, they have given fans glimpses into their family life from time to time.
Waterhouse first announced her pregnancy during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in November 2023.
Family insights
Waterhouse shared family moments and favorite activities
Waterhouse, who starred in Daisy Jones & The Six, announced the arrival of their daughter during a Coachella performance four months after announcing her pregnancy.
Since then, she has been sharing glimpses and photos of their family life every now and then.
In a recent interview on Today, Waterhouse shared that one of her most "amazing" things is a daughter-swimming pool routine at the end of each day.