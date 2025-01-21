What's the story

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson recently opened up about his journey as a new dad.

Speaking to Vogue, the 38-year-old Twilight star revealed his fascination with the distinct smell of his baby girl.

"I thought they were just smelling the baby powder. But then I had a baby, and I was like: 'My baby smells incredible,'" he said.

Earlier, he had gushed about his little bundle of joy developing a personality in just three months.