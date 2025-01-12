Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou is 'struggling financially' despite Hollywood success
What's the story
Actor Djimon Hounsou, a two-time Oscar nominee, recently opened up about his continued financial struggles despite having a successful Hollywood career for over two decades.
The 60-year-old actor, who hails from Benin in West Africa, made the revelations during an appearance on CNN's African Voices Changemakers.
He said, "I'm still struggling to make a living."
Struggles
'I am definitely underpaid'
The veteran actor added, "I've been in the filmmaking business for over two decades with two Oscar nominations and many blockbuster films, and yet, I'm still struggling financially. I'm definitely underpaid."
He has been a part of films like Shazam!, Blood Diamond, and A Quiet Place Part II.
Industry challenges
Hounsou's Oscar snub and views on industry diversity
Hounsou said he felt snubbed by the Academy Awards for his breakout role as Cinque in Steven Spielberg's 1997 historical drama Amistad, even though he received a Golden Globe nomination for the same role.
He also emphasized the need to move forward with diversity in showbiz, saying, "This conceptual idea of diversity still has a long way to go. Systemic racism won't change like that anytime soon."
Wage disparity
Hounsou's past remarks on wage discrimination in Hollywood
In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Hounsou spoke about his struggles to get paid fairly in Hollywood.
He said, "I still have to prove why I need to get paid," adding that he's often offered much less than what he believes is fair.
He also cited fellow actor Viola Davis's comments on wage discrimination in the industry, despite her many accolades.
Philanthropy
Hounsou's philanthropic efforts inspired by Hollywood experience
Hounsou, who moved to the US at 23, revealed that his Hollywood journey—especially his role in Amistad—motivated him to create the Djimon Hounsou Foundation.
The foundation seeks "to champion a visceral connection between the countries of the African diaspora and the motherland and to heal the wounds that slavery left behind," its website states.
He added, "My acting work really opened my eyes."