What's the story

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who was recently seen in Baby John with Varun Dhawan, will reportedly share screen space with Ranveer Singh.

The duo is said to be a part of an upcoming superhero film directed by Basil Joseph, best known for Minnal Murali.

The project is rumored to be the Bollywood adaptation of the iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan.

"The pairing of Wamiqa and Ranveer would add fresh energy," a source told Mid-Day.