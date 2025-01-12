Wamiqa Gabbi may join Ranveer in Basil Joseph's superhero film
What's the story
Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who was recently seen in Baby John with Varun Dhawan, will reportedly share screen space with Ranveer Singh.
The duo is said to be a part of an upcoming superhero film directed by Basil Joseph, best known for Minnal Murali.
The project is rumored to be the Bollywood adaptation of the iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan.
"The pairing of Wamiqa and Ranveer would add fresh energy," a source told Mid-Day.
Production progress
'Shaktimaan' adaptation in the early stages of development
Reportedly, the superhero film is still in its early stages, with pre-production underway.
Director Joseph has been holding script readings and meetings with Singh in Mumbai.
Once the script is locked and dates are confirmed, the project will be officially announced, the source added.
Meanwhile, Singh is busy with Aditya Dhar's spy film Dhurandhar till March.
Career trajectory
Gabbi's rising prominence in Hindi and regional cinema
Gabbi has been making waves with her diverse performances in Hindi and regional cinema.
Apart from this possible superhero film, she is also rumored to be eyeing a Telugu project opposite Nani.
Her upcoming projects include the thriller G2 with Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.