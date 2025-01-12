Bhooth Bangla will mark Tabu's reunion with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after their successful 2000 film Hera Pheri.

The production is underway and is expected to be wrapped up by April 2025.

The film has a stellar cast including Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani.

Filming started on January 6 at Chomu Palace in Jaipur—the same venue seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa—and will continue for a month.

This leg will cover around 60% of the film's total shoot.