'Bhooth Bangla': Tabu finally confirms reunion with Akshay and Priyadarshan
What's the story
Tabu has officially announced her next project: Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla.
Tabu confirmed her participation in the highly anticipated film with an Instagram post featuring a clapperboard labeled "Bhooth Bangla."
The post's caption read, "Hum yahan bandh hain (We are trapped here)."
Reunion
'Bhooth Bangla' marks Tabu's reunion with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan
Bhooth Bangla will mark Tabu's reunion with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after their successful 2000 film Hera Pheri.
The production is underway and is expected to be wrapped up by April 2025.
The film has a stellar cast including Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani.
Filming started on January 6 at Chomu Palace in Jaipur—the same venue seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa—and will continue for a month.
This leg will cover around 60% of the film's total shoot.
Production details
'Bhooth Bangla' to continue filming in Mumbai and London
After wrapping up the first schedule in Jaipur, the Bhooth Bangla team will head to Mumbai and London for the rest of the shoots.
Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla's screenplay is written by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan while Akash A Kaushik wrote the story.
The film releases on April 2, 2026.