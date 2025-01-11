'Minions 3' release date advanced by a year
What's the story
Universal Pictures has made major changes to its upcoming animated film slate, most notably moving Illumination's Minions 3 up by nearly a whole year.
The third film in the Despicable Me spinoff series was originally scheduled for June 30, 2027, but will now be released in theaters on July 1, 2026.
The slot was previously held for Shrek 5, which has been delayed to December 23, 2026.
Box office success
'Despicable Me' franchise continues to dominate box office
The Despicable Me franchise, which debuted in 2010, has always been a box-office winner.
The first spinoff film, Minions, is the animated series' highest-grossing title with a worldwide box office collection of $1.16B.
Its sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, grossed $940 million globally and established a new domestic record for the franchise.
Production details
'Minions 3' to be directed by franchise veteran Pierre Coffin
While little is known about the plot of Minions 3, expectations are high for its success.
The film will be directed by franchise veteran Pierre Coffin, who co-directed the first Minions film and other Despicable Me installments.
He is also known for voicing Gru's yellow assistants.
Brian Lynch, writer of The Secret Life of Pets, will return to write the screenplay for this anticipated sequel.
Future releases
Illumination's upcoming projects and release schedule
2026 is turning out to be big for Illumination, with the Minions's return and the wide release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel on April 3.
Apart from these films, an untitled project from Chris Meledandri's company is slated for June 30, giving the animation giant an Independence Day slot for two consecutive years after 2025.