What's the story

Universal Pictures has made major changes to its upcoming animated film slate, most notably moving Illumination's Minions 3 up by nearly a whole year.

The third film in the Despicable Me spinoff series was originally scheduled for June 30, 2027, but will now be released in theaters on July 1, 2026.

The slot was previously held for Shrek 5, which has been delayed to December 23, 2026.