Allu Arjun gets relief in stampede case; bail terms eased
What's the story
In a major development, actor Allu Arjun has been given further relief by the Nampally court in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.
The court agreed to relax certain conditions of his bail at the request of his legal team.
The changes reportedly include exemption from appearing at the Chikkadapally police station every Sunday and permission to travel abroad, both part of his bail terms.
Legal proceedings
Arjun's arrest and interim bail: A timeline
Arjun was arrested on December 13 from his Jubilee Hills residence after a fatal stampede at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.
The Nampally court had initially sent him to a 14-day remand.
However, he was granted a four-week interim bail by the High Court and released from Chanchalaguda Central Jail on December 14.
On January 3, the Nampally court granted him regular bail against two ₹50K sureties with specific conditions.
Incident details
'Pushpa 2' stampede incident: A tragic turn of events
The case dates back to a tragic incident on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.
The actor's presence at the Sandhya Theatre in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad, triggered a fan frenzy that caused a fatal stampede.
A woman, Revathi, died and her young son Sri Teja was critically injured.
Subsequently, Arjun, theater management, and some security members were arrested on the victim's family's complaint.
Investigation update
Producers spared from arrest amid ongoing investigation
The court has ruled that the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers, will not be arrested during the ongoing investigation.
This comes despite their involvement in organizing the event that led to the fatal stampede.
Meanwhile, Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, continues to break records at the box office.