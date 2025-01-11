What's the story

In an interview with Zoom, Manoj Bajpayee looked back at his successful year in cinema.

With four diverse releases in 2024—Killer Soup, Silence 2, Bhaiyya Ji, and Despatch—Bajpayee said he was happy to be a part of different kinds of projects.

"Yes, for a couple of years, this has been the case where all kinds of films...all kinds of genres I have been part of [have worked]," he said.

He also reacted to the underwhelming performance of Bhaiyya Ji.