'Was a great experiment'—Manoj Bajpayee reacts to 'Bhaiyya Ji' failure
What's the story
In an interview with Zoom, Manoj Bajpayee looked back at his successful year in cinema.
With four diverse releases in 2024—Killer Soup, Silence 2, Bhaiyya Ji, and Despatch—Bajpayee said he was happy to be a part of different kinds of projects.
"Yes, for a couple of years, this has been the case where all kinds of films...all kinds of genres I have been part of [have worked]," he said.
He also reacted to the underwhelming performance of Bhaiyya Ji.
Action debut
Bajpayee's venture into action with 'Bhaiyya Ji'
The actor spoke about his foray into action cinema with Bhaiyya Ji.
"I loved doing all the kicks and grunts in Bhaiyya Ji. We achieved quite a lot. We recovered the investment."
Reacting to the negative reviews, he said, "Don't you want me to have fun once in a while?"
"It was a great experiment and right after Bhaiyya Ji I was back in the grim mode in Despatch so the year ended on a very high note."
Role diversity
Bajpayee's delight in experimenting with diverse roles
Bajpayee also said he was happy with the diversity of roles he has done, from black comedy in Killer Soup to a murder mystery in Silence 2.
He praised Abhishek Chaubey, director of Killer Soup, and Aban Bharucha Deohans, who helmed Silence 2.
"You know, it got critical acclaim and then right after that, Silence 2...which is a murder mystery," he said about the two projects.
Controversial characterW
Bajpayee's bold role in 'Despatch'
In Despatch, Bajpayee portrayed a journalist who wasn't shy of nudity on camera.
Despite the buzz surrounding his nude scenes, he stressed there was more to the film than that. "So much has been said about my butt-naked shots. But Kanu Behl's Despatch was about a lot more than my butt," he clarified.
"It was a very noir sort of a thing which is a thriller but not a thriller it's more of a character study of a Faustian character."