'Pushpa 2' stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured Sri Teja
What's the story
Telugu film star Allu Arjun recently paid a visit to Sri Teja, the eight-year-old boy who was critically injured in the December 4 Sandhya Theatre stampede.
The stampede happened during the premiere of Arjun's latest film, Pushpa 2. Teja's mother Revathi (reportedly 35) lost her life in the stampede.
The actor had earlier expressed concern for Teja and wished him a speedy recovery but was advised against visiting due to ongoing legal proceedings.
Visit details
Arjun's visit was accompanied by increased security measures
Arjun's visit to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet, where Teja is being treated, was met with increased security. Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman Dil Raju also accompanied him.
Earlier, the SHO of Ramgopalpet Police Station had sent a notice to Arjun regarding his proposed visit and advised him to keep it confidential to maintain public order around the hospital.
Support extended
Arjun offered condolences and support to the victim's family
During his visit, Arjun extended his condolences to Teja's father, Baskhar, and assured support for his family.
This came after the actor was given regular bail in the Pushpa 2 stampede case on January 3.
Previously, he had expressed grief over Revathi's death and donated ₹25L to her family. After severe backlash, he raised it to ₹1cr.
Pushpa 2 makers and director Sukumar also donated ₹50L each toward securing the family's future.
Legal update
Legal proceedings against Arjun in the stampede case
Arjun is accused No. 11 in the case registered after Revathi's death and Teja's injury. A case was registered against him, his security team, and the theater management at Chikkadpally Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
He was arrested on December 13 but granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on December 14 and regular bail by a city court last week.