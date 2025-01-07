What's the story

Telugu film star Allu Arjun recently paid a visit to Sri Teja, the eight-year-old boy who was critically injured in the December 4 Sandhya Theatre stampede.

The stampede happened during the premiere of Arjun's latest film, Pushpa 2. Teja's mother Revathi (reportedly 35) lost her life in the stampede.

The actor had earlier expressed concern for Teja and wished him a speedy recovery but was advised against visiting due to ongoing legal proceedings.