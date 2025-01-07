What's the story

The highly anticipated third installment of the Aashiqui franchise, starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, has been indefinitely postponed over a title-related dispute.

The project was announced over two years ago with Anurag Basu at the helm.

However, recent reports indicate that not only has Dimri walked out of the project, but Basu is also planning to direct an entirely different love story.

Aaryan apparently tried to mend differences among the producers, but it hasn't worked out.