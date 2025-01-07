'Aashiqui 3' postponed indefinitely; Kartik Aaryan moves on
What's the story
The highly anticipated third installment of the Aashiqui franchise, starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, has been indefinitely postponed over a title-related dispute.
The project was announced over two years ago with Anurag Basu at the helm.
However, recent reports indicate that not only has Dimri walked out of the project, but Basu is also planning to direct an entirely different love story.
Aaryan apparently tried to mend differences among the producers, but it hasn't worked out.
Production woes
'Triptii was excited to headline the romance...'
A source told Mid-Day, "Triptii was excited to headline the romance, but that's not going to happen now. Aashiqui 3 is undergoing a [title]-related dispute. So, it has been postponed indefinitely."
The reasons behind Dimri's departure remain unclear.
Initially, Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt were set to produce the film but due to disagreements between them, Kumar decided to back the project alone under his banner T-Series in March 2024.
Issue
T-Series and Vishesh Films locked horns over title use
T-Series decided to reframe the film as Tu Aashiqui Hai, outside the famous franchise.
But the Bhatts's Vishesh Films didn't let that happen. They took the matter to court, alleging that Aashiqui was an already-established brand. So, T-Series's use of similar titles could potentially confuse the public.
A Delhi High Court bench acknowledged the concerns and sided with the Bhatts.
New collaboration
Aaryan, Basu, and Kumar to collaborate on new project
In a twist of events, Aaryan and Basu have decided to join hands for a different project. This yet-to-be-titled film is also being produced by Kumar.
An insider revealed all three were eager to work together and found the perfect opportunity in a love story.
The film is expected to start rolling later this month or in the first week of February in Mumbai.