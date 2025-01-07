What's the story

The much-awaited second season of HBO's The Last of Us will premiere in April 2025, series creative director Neil Druckmann announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. However, the exact date remains undisclosed.

The announcement comes after a two-year-long hiatus since the first season concluded in March 2023.

Season 1, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, was praised for its brilliant adaptation of a video game, raising expectations for the next one.

A high-stakes trailer was also launched.