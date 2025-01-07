'The Last of Us' S02 to premiere in April
What's the story
The much-awaited second season of HBO's The Last of Us will premiere in April 2025, series creative director Neil Druckmann announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. However, the exact date remains undisclosed.
The announcement comes after a two-year-long hiatus since the first season concluded in March 2023.
Season 1, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, was praised for its brilliant adaptation of a video game, raising expectations for the next one.
A high-stakes trailer was also launched.
Storyline details
S02 to follow 'The Last of Us Part II' narrative
The upcoming season will likely delve into a portion of The Last of Us Part II, the sequel to the original video game.
Showrunner Craig Mazin previously revealed in an interview that the entire story would be split over two or more seasons owing to its complexity.
"We don't think that we're going to be able to tell the story even within two seasons [2 and 3] because we're taking our time and go down interesting pathways," he said.
Upcoming adaptations
Sony to adapt more PlayStation titles for screen
Along with The Last of Us, Sony has also revealed plans to adapt a few other PlayStation titles for the screen.
Ghost of Tsushima is being turned into an anime series, while both Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2 are in line for film adaptations.
These announcements mark the latest in a growing trend of video game narratives being reimagined for different media platforms.
Twitter Post
An explosive season is coming your way
April.#TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/8juSTLGx2v— Max (@StreamOnMax) January 7, 2025