Ariana Grande reveals she's '4 years clean' from Botox, fillers
What's the story
Pop icon Ariana Grande has set the record straight on cosmetic injectables, saying she has been "four years clean" from Botox and fillers.
This justification comes after a playful mention of these treatments during her Rising Star Award acceptance speech at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3.
In the speech, she humorously described herself as a "slightly withering" and "drooping star."
Beauty transparency
Grande's commitment to transparency and self-love
Grande, who recently graced the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a stunning Hubert de Givenchy gown from the Spring/Summer 1996 Haute Couture collection, highlighted her commitment to transparency.
She said that if she ever decides to change her appearance again, she will communicate it openly.
As a beauty founder of r.e.m. beauty—a makeup brand launched in November 2021—she wants to be honest with her audience about any future cosmetic procedures.
Aging acceptance
'I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing...'
In a 2023 episode of Vogue Beauty Secrets, the singer-actor had spoken about her decision to ditch Botox and fillers. She admitted she felt like she was "hiding" behind them.
Grande said she was prepared to welcome her natural aging process, including "well-earned cry lines and smile lines."
"I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper. And I laugh more and more...I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing," she said at the time.
Beauty pressure
Grande's response to Hollywood's beauty standards and criticism
Grande has been outspoken about the unrealistic beauty standards in Hollywood—especially since she received more body-related comments while promoting Wicked.
In a December interview with French content creator Crazy Sally, she said: "I've been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all."
"I just don't invite it in anymore. I have work to do, I have a life to live."