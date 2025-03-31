What's the story

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is reportedly joining the star-studded cast of the hotly anticipated Telugu film Akhanda 2 - Thandavam, reported 123Telugu.

The sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda is being shot with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role.

Balan earlier worked with Balakrishna in NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu.

An official confirmation about her casting is still awaited.