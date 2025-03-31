Vidya Balan may star in Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is reportedly joining the star-studded cast of the hotly anticipated Telugu film Akhanda 2 - Thandavam, reported 123Telugu.
The sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda is being shot with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role.
Balan earlier worked with Balakrishna in NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu.
An official confirmation about her casting is still awaited.
Character mystery
Balan's role and plot details remain under wraps
The details of Balan's character in Akhanda 2 - Thandavam remain undisclosed. However, some reports indicate that she might play a political leader in the film.
This speculation has only added to the intrigue surrounding the project, which has already set high expectations among fans.
The film is being directed by Boyapati Srinu.
The first part came out in 2021.
Balan's recent projects
Take a look at Balan's recent projects
Balan was last seen in Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit.
The film was released in November 2024, clashing with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, and is now streaming on Netflix.
Before that, in April 2024, she featured in the romantic drama Do Aur Do Pyaar, co-starring Pratik Gandhi.
Watch it on JioHotstar.