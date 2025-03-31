This 'Kalki' actor may join Prabhas in 'Fauji'
What's the story
The much-awaited period drama Fauji, starring Prabhas, is in the works, with Hanu Raghavapudi directing it.
The film has already created quite a buzz, with YouTube sensation Imanvi Ismail on board as the leading lady.
Now, a report by 123Telugu suggests that Raghavapudi is thinking of adding another actor to the cast—Disha Patani.
Casting news
Patani's addition could enhance 'Fauji's appeal
While an official confirmation is still awaited, the news of Patani's possible involvement in Fauji is already making waves in film circles.
Known for her glamor and screen presence, Patani's addition to the cast can enhance the film's appeal.
She earlier shared the screen with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and was last seen in Suriya's ambitious project, Kanguva, which failed both critically and commercially.
Film details
Know more about the project
The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and was launched in August 2024.
It is expected to be a patriotic film set against the backdrop of the Indian military.
Reports suggest that Prabhas was drawn to the project due to its unique love story and the complexity of his character.
Prabhas also has Salaar 2 and Spirit in the pipeline, among several other projects.