What's the story

The much-awaited period drama Fauji, starring Prabhas, is in the works, with Hanu Raghavapudi directing it.

The film has already created quite a buzz, with YouTube sensation Imanvi Ismail on board as the leading lady.

Now, a report by 123Telugu suggests that Raghavapudi is thinking of adding another actor to the cast—Disha Patani.