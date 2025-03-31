What's the story

Actor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother, Mallika Sukumaran, has defended her son as the controversy around L2: Empuraan rages on.

In a Facebook post, she contradicted allegations that the film's lead, Mohanlal, didn't know what he was getting into with the movie's release.

She reiterated that her son has always been honest with those involved with the project and shouldn't be the only one blamed for any issues with Empuraan.

"What wrongdoing has my son committed?" she asked in her post.