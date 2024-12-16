Summarize Simplifying... In short Legendary Indian music composer, Ilaiyaraaja, stirred controversy during his visit to Srivilliputhur Andal Temple.

Why legendary Ilaiyaraaja was asked to leave Srivilliputhur Andal Temple

02:47 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja recently got caught in an unexpected situation when he visited the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple in Tamil Nadu. The 81-year-old composer was reportedly asked to step out of the sacred chamber where the deity is housed, as it is not accessible to the public. After priests and devotees informed him about this, Ilaiyaraaja respectfully complied with their request. Here's what happened.

Ilaiyaraaja was accompanied by Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar, Sadagopa Ramanuja Iyer

For his temple visit, the Rajya Sabha MP was accompanied by Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar and Sadagopa Ramanuja Iyer of the Sri Andal Jeeyar Mutt in Srivilliputhur. According to reports, Illayriaja entered a temple, usually off-limits to the public and accessible only to priests, creating an uproar among the other devotees standing outside the sanctum sanctorum. Moreover, the jeeyars (temple pontiffs) objected, claiming that his entry violated long-standing temple norms. Consequently, he was immediately asked to step outside.

Ilaiyaraaja's temple visit continued despite minor disruption

Despite the unforeseen turn of events, Ilaiyaraaja managed to finish his temple visit. He had darshan of the deity and was escorted out of the temple premises, a moment that has since gone viral on social media. The music legend had visited Srivilliputhur Andal Temple to seek blessings before releasing his music composition Divya Pasuram. The temple authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Ilaiyaraaja's legacy in Indian music and film industry

Born on June 3, 1943, Ilaiyaraaja has contributed to the Indian film industry for 48 years. He has composed over 7,000 songs and scored music for over 1,000 films. His work is mostly centered around Tamil cinema but he has also worked in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films. Ilaiyaraaja was one of the first Indian composers to use Western classical music harmonies in Indian cinema.