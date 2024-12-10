Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, Indian cinema saw a surge in interest for films like the horror-comedy sequel 'Stree 2,' and the post-apocalyptic sci-fi 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Other popular searches included the motivational drama '12th Fail,' the Oscar-nominated 'Laapataa Ladies,' the unique superhero film 'Hanu-Man,' the action thriller 'Maharaja,' the suspenseful 'Manjummel Boys,' the action-packed 'The Greatest of All Time,' the dystopian 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,' and the revenge comedy 'Aavesham.'

These films offered a mix of unique narratives, thrilling dramas, and inspiring tales. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Stree 2,' 'Kalki': Movies Indians were most interested in 2024

What's the story Google's Year in Search report for 2024 has revealed the top 10 movies that enthralled Indian audiences. The list, which features films such as the blockbuster hit Stree 2, sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, and Laapataa Ladies is a testament to the variety of cinematic experiences offered over the year, from supernatural thrillers to heartwarming dramas. Here are more details about these films.

Top films

'Stree 2' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' led the list

Topping the list is Stree 2, a horror-comedy sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The film revisited the town of Chanderi, haunted by a headless, with women mysteriously disappearing. Rajkummar Rao reprised his role as Vicky, tasked with saving the day along with Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. The second most searched film was Kalki 2898 AD—a sci-fi epic inspired by Hindu mythology set in a post-apocalyptic future. Headlined by Prabhas, it featured Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Inspiring tales

'12th Fail' and 'Laapataa Ladies' also made the cut

The third most searched film was 12th Fail, a motivational drama based on the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film shows Sharma's (played by Vikrant Massey) journey from abject poverty to becoming an Indian Police Service officer after clearing the tough UPSC exams. Meanwhile, India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars, Laapataa Ladies, also made it to the list. This social dramedy—helmed by Kiran Rao—delves into relationships and love through two brides accidentally swapped during a train journey.

Unique narratives

'Hanu-Man' and 'Maharaja' were among the top searches

The list also featured Hanu-Man, a film that introduces a one-of-a-kind Telugu superhero, Hanumanthu. The character—played by Teja Sajja—derives powers from the Hindu god Hanuman to save his village Anjanadri. Another film that made it to the top searches was Maharaja, an action thriller revolving around a barber (Vijay Sethupathi) who goes on an unusual mission to recover a stolen dustbin, triggering a chain of events involving criminals and police.

Thrilling dramas

'Manjummel Boys,' 'The Greatest of All Time' were featured too

Malayalam-language film Manjummel Boys, based on a true rescue mission in the Guna Caves in 2006, also made it to the list. The film mixes suspense with heartfelt emotions as a group of friends face dangerous challenges when one of them gets trapped in the caves during their vacation. Another top search was the actioner The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) featuring Vijay as a former anti-terrorism squad leader who reunites with his team to foil a terror plot.

Final entries

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' and 'Aavesham' concluded the list

The dystopian saga Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas as Deva in the city of Khansaar, was another film that had audiences hooked. The film's gripping plot about coups and betrayal has been a hit among viewers. Ending the list was Aavesham, a Malayalam-language action-comedy starring Fahadh Faasil as part of a trio seeking revenge on a school bully by teaming up with a local gangster.