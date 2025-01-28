What's the story

Acclaimed Tamil film director Arun Matheswaran is gearing up for his debut in the Hindi film industry, after a successful run in Kollywood.

His notable works include Rocky, Saani Kaayidham, and Captain Miller.

Insiders told Pinkvilla that Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Production and Nazeer Ahmed have signed Matheswaran for his first Hindi feature film.

"The paperwork is currently underway and an official announcement of this collaboration is underway," a source told the portal.