'Captain Miller' director Arun Matheswaran set to enter Bollywood: Report
Acclaimed Tamil film director Arun Matheswaran is gearing up for his debut in the Hindi film industry, after a successful run in Kollywood.
His notable works include Rocky, Saani Kaayidham, and Captain Miller.
Insiders told Pinkvilla that Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Production and Nazeer Ahmed have signed Matheswaran for his first Hindi feature film.
"The paperwork is currently underway and an official announcement of this collaboration is underway," a source told the portal.
Matheswaran's Hindi film to feature a 'heavy-on-content' script
The source further revealed that the team has locked an idea and is working on the script.
"Arun is very particular about the subjects he picks up for direction, and this one is something that warrants the making in Hindi language."
"The team will proceed into the casting stage once the script is locked. The idea is to make a heavy-on-content commercial film with a top actor from the Hindi film industry," they added.
Potential for cross-industry casting in Matheswaran's Hindi debut
The insider also hinted at a crossover in casting, with actors from different industries possibly coming on board. However, they stressed that these plans are still in their infancy.
This comes on the heels of Tamil directors making their Hindi debuts, including Atlee with Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Periasamy who is also gearing up for his first Hindi film with producer Bhushan Kumar.
Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning a superhero film with Aamir
Apart from Matheswaran and Periasamy, there are also talks of Lokesh Kanagaraj stepping into the HiFi world. He plans to direct a superhero film with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.
This trend only goes on to show that the demand for Tamil directors in Mumbai's film industry offices is on the rise.
Expect more updates on the casting of Matheswaran's yet-untitled Hindi debut film soon.