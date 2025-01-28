What's the story

Rapper Snoop Dogg has finally spoken about the flak he received for performing at President Donald Trump's Inauguration Ball.

The 53-year-old rapper posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, and in response to the criticism, he had a message of love.

"For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love," he said, adding "Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I'm cool. I'm together. Still a Black man."