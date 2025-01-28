Snoop Dogg slams critics after Trump inauguration gig
What's the story
Rapper Snoop Dogg has finally spoken about the flak he received for performing at President Donald Trump's Inauguration Ball.
The 53-year-old rapper posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, and in response to the criticism, he had a message of love.
"For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love," he said, adding "Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I'm cool. I'm together. Still a Black man."
Unity call
Dogg's message of unity and strength
In his Instagram video, Dogg stressed unity over division.
He noted that Black people are often quick to tear each other down, saying, "You can be up one minute and they'll try to pull you down the next. But I'm a strong Black man."
He ended his message by saying, "Y'all stay strong. The only way to beat hate is with love. Learn from the Dogg."
Follower fallout
Dogg's social media following took a hit post-performance
After his performance at the Crypto Ball, a pre-inauguration event for Trump, Dogg saw a massive drop in his social media following.
He lost over 500K followers on Instagram and nearly 20K on X.
Critics called him a "sell out," with some saying they have "lost all respect" for him.
Podcast appearance
'You gon deal with hate when you get to top...'
In a recent appearance on the R&B Money Podcast, Dogg opened up about dealing with the backlash. He said, "You 'gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are... Me, personally, I answer it with success and love."
The rapper performed at the Crypto Ball in Washington DC on January 17 alongside other artists like Rick Ross and Soulja Boy.
Past remarks
Dogg's previous criticism of Trump and supporters
Notably, in September 2018, Dogg publicly slammed Kanye West (Ye) and all Trump supporters on DJ Suss One's SiriusXM show.
He had said that the President "drew the lines," creating tension between different races and socioeconomic classes.
The rapper had also called out Ye for his public support of Trump, saying "Kanye too, n—, don't forget about him too... F— him too."