'Pride, Black Lives Matter' flags banned on US government buildings
What's the story
President Donald Trump's administration has ordered that only the American flag, the Stars and Stripes, can be flown at United States State Department facilities across the globe.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the policy on Tuesday.
The new rule applies to both domestic and international buildings, ending the practice of flying gay pride and Black Lives Matter flags that started during the Barack Obama administration.
Policy goals
New policy emphasizes unity, respect for American flag
The directive reads "US flag is a powerful symbol of pride and it is fitting and respectful that only the US flag be flown or displayed at US facilities, both domestically and abroad."
It highlights the flag as a symbol of "justice, liberty, and democracy," bringing together all Americans.
"These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present," Rubio's order said, according to the Washington Free Beacon.
Order
'US flag is a powerful symbol of pride'
The ruling came after Trump signed an executive order on Monday that terminated all federal diversity, equality, and inclusion programs (DEI).
The US Office of Personnel Management later issued a letter ordering that all federal DEI personnel be placed on paid leave.
During his inauguration speech, Trump had also promised that the United States government would only recognize two genders, a stance that was eventually codified as official policy via executive order.
Policy details
Exceptions and consequences under new flag policy
However, the new directive does allow for two exceptions: the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag and the Wrongful Detainees flag can still be flown at State Department facilities.
The policy also outlines potential disciplinary actions for non-compliance. Employees who violate this rule may face consequences ranging from termination or reassignment to their home agency.
Policy background
New policy extends previous funding restrictions
Prior to this, displays of the Pride flag outside State Department buildings were banned under a $1.2 trillion funding agreement that Joe Biden signed in March.
The directive held that "none of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be obligated or expended to fly or display a flag over a facility of the United States Department of State."
The new policy ensures that this restriction continues beyond the expiration of that spending package.