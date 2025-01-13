Woman shares Diddy 'raped her with remote' in new documentary
A gripping new documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, is set to premiere on Peacock on Tuesday (January 14), promising an unfiltered look into the rise and fall of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Among its highlights is an interview with Ashley Parham, who made shocking allegations of sexual assault against Combs in 2018.
Parham claims the incident took place in an Oakland apartment, involving a remote control, and alleges that Combs threatened her with a knife before the assault.
Parham's encounter with Combs detailed in lawsuit
In her October lawsuit, Parham claims she met Combs through a man she was with at a bar.
The man was FaceTiming the music mogul when Parham commented on his alleged involvement in rapper Tupac Shakur's murder.
Combs allegedly responded by saying she would "pay" for her remark.
The suit also implicates Kristina Khorram, Combs's chief of staff, claiming she threatened Parham during the incident.
Here's what exactly happened
The following month, Parham claims she was at the man's apartment when Diddy arrived with several others, including Khorram.
According to the complaint, Combs allegedly held a knife to her face and raped her with a remote control. Khorram is also accused of threatening Parham, allegedly warning her that she could be sent anywhere in the world and never see her family again.
In the documentary, Parham speaks emotionally, sharing how the alleged assault has left her feeling isolated.
Combs denied allegations, as he awaits trial on other charges
Combs has vehemently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.
His legal team has described the accusations as "fabricated" and noted that an investigation by the Contra Costa Sheriff's Department deemed the claims "unfounded."
Meanwhile, Combs awaits trial on federal sex trafficking charges after being indicted in September 2024. He has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, with his trial set for May 2025.
Combs's son also faces sexual assault allegations
Combs's son Christian 'King' Combs is also caught in the controversy. He was slammed after his girlfriend shared an explicit video on Snapchat as sexual assault allegations against him continue.
Christian was accused of sexual assault during a New Year's Eve party on a yacht chartered by his father in April 2023.
Grace O'Marcaigh's lawsuit alleges unwanted advances and makes Combs partially responsible.