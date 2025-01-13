What's the story

A gripping new documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, is set to premiere on Peacock on Tuesday (January 14), promising an unfiltered look into the rise and fall of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Among its highlights is an interview with Ashley Parham, who made shocking allegations of sexual assault against Combs in 2018.

Parham claims the incident took place in an Oakland apartment, involving a remote control, and alleges that Combs threatened her with a knife before the assault.