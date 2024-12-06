Summarize Simplifying... In short A reboot of the popular medical comedy-drama 'Scrubs' is in the pipeline, with the original creator envisioning a mix of old and new characters.

While no cast members have been confirmed yet, actor Zach Braff has expressed interest in reprising his role.

The new series aims to revisit the world of medicine through beloved characters while introducing fresh faces. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

A 'Scrubs' reboot is in the works

'Scrubs' reboot is in the works: Will original cast return

By Tanvi Gupta 04:20 pm Dec 06, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Bill Lawrence, the creator of the beloved sitcom Scrubs, is working on a reboot of the series for ABC. The project is being produced through 20th Television, which recently absorbed ABC Studios as part of a restructuring by parent company Disney. Although Lawrence has an ongoing deal with Warner Bros. Television, arrangements have been made for him to work with his former studio partners on this venture.

Production insights

Lawrence's role and cast details in 'Scrubs' reboot

An insider revealed to Variety that Lawrence won't be serving as showrunner for the new Scrubs series. So far, no other agreements have been finalized and no cast members have been confirmed. The original Scrubs aired on NBC for seven seasons from 2001-2008, before moving to ABC for two more seasons from 2009-2010. It featured a star-studded cast including Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, Ken Jenkins, John C McGinley, and Neil Flynn.

Series impact

'Scrubs' legacy and Lawrence's post-'Scrubs' success

Set in Sacred Heart Hospital, Scrubs revolved around interns, doctors, nurses, and a janitor. It was famous for its cutaway sequences linked to Braff's character J.D.'s daydreams. The series received 17 Emmy nominations during its nine-season run. Following Scrubs, Lawrence went on to create or co-create hit shows like Cougar Town, Ted Lasso, Shrinking (renewed for a third season in October), and the recently launched Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn.

Actor's enthusiasm

Braff expressed interest in 'Scrubs' reboot

In a recent interview, Lawrence jokingly said that the idea of a Scrubs reboot was initiated by questions about the future of Ted Lasso. Separately, Braff had also expressed his desire to return to Scrubs during an interview ahead of the Garden State 20th anniversary concert. He said, "The idea of getting back together with my friends and doing like 10 or 12 episodes of maybe one or two seasons...That sounds like a dream."

Series vision

'Scrubs 2.0' to be a hybrid of revival and reboot

Lawrence imagines Scrubs 2.0 as a combination of revival and reboot, returning to original characters but with new ones. He said, "We've been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo." "A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love...But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine."