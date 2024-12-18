Summarize Simplifying... In short Organizers of Diljit Dosanjh's Chandigarh concert, M/S SE International Entertainment, have been fined ₹25,000 for leaving the venue in a mess and violating noise pollution rules.

The concert reportedly exceeded the permissible noise limit of 75 decibels, reaching up to 82 decibels.

Prior to the event, concerns were also raised about the safety and well-being of children at such events, including potential exposure to harmful noise levels and alcohol.

The concert was held on December 14

Diljit's Chandigarh concert organizers fined ₹25,000 for 'creating mess'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:17 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story The organizers of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert in Chandigarh have been fined ₹25,000 by the city's municipal corporation (MC). The penalty was imposed for violating the Solid Waste Management Bylaws 2018 at the Sector 34 Exhibition Ground where the event was held on December 14. Despite paying garbage cess fees and obtaining advance permission from the civic body, complaints of littering led to this action.

Violations

'The ground was a complete mess'

Local councilor Prem Lata was miffed with the condition of the venue after the concert. She said, "No permission was granted for December 15 or December 16, but still the ground was full of garbage, trucks, tents, and other concert items. The boundary fencing was found broken and other defacement was noticed, and the ground was a complete mess." The organizers are M/S SE International Entertainment.

Noise breach

Noise pollution violations at Dosanjh's concert

Apart from the littering problem, Dosanjh's concert also allegedly violated prescribed noise limits. The UT administration is now taking action against the organizers for the same. According to a Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) report, noise levels at the concert varied between 70 and 82 decibels. This is above the 75-decibel limit prescribed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Legal proceedings

'Noise levels exceeded the permissible limit of 75 decibels'

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav confirmed they have received the report from CPCC. He said, "Now the sub-divisional magistrate will file a formal complaint with the adjudicating officer, who is the secretary of environment, who will impose penal action against the organizers." "The report clearly indicates that the noise levels exceeded the permissible limit of 75 decibels, even reaching up to 82 decibels," he added.

Advisory

Ahead of the concert, an advisory was issued

Ahead of a concert in Chandigarh, Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, issued an advisory raising concerns about the safety and well-being of children at such events. She pointed out, "It has come to our notice that children are called on stage during concerts and the sound is harmful for children. There is a high possibility of a supply of alcohol...Alcohol should not be served to children below 18 years of age."