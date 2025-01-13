Ex-Fossils bassist Chandramouli Biswas (48) found dead; suicide note recovered
What's the story
Chandramouli Biswas, the former bassist of the popular Bengali band Fossils, was found dead at his rented house on Indian Mirror Street in Kolkata on Sunday.
The 48-year-old musician was found hanging by his friend, Mehul Chakraborty, who immediately informed the police, per TOI.
"I hadn't been able to reach Chandramouli on the phone since morning...So, I went to his house with another friend in the afternoon, and that's when I saw him hanging from a fan," Chakraborty told authorities.
Ongoing probe
Police investigation underway into Biswas's death
Per reports, at the time of Biswas's death, he was alone as his parents were not home.
A suicide note was reportedly found at Biswas's residence, stating that no one was to blame for his death.
Biswas had reportedly been struggling with depression for the past few years, which led to a loss of appetite and weight loss. The bassist was also receiving treatment and therapy for his condition.
The police have initiated an investigation, and further details are awaited.
Emotional tribute
Fossils band members mourned Biswas's death
News of Biswas's death reached the members of Fossils while they were en route to a program in Kalyani, Nadia district.
The band's lead vocalist Rupam Islam and other members were visibly shaken as they took the stage.
Islam addressed the audience saying, "We have performed on this stage 21 times...Out of these, the picture of the person who was with us 16 times is on the screen behind us."
Heartfelt homage
Islam paid tribute to Biswas, his 'best friend'
Islam continued, "When we came here, we received a piece of news in the car and that news hit us like a thunderbolt. In such a situation, no one can sing. No one can play an instrument."
"But the Bengali rock crowd is in front of us. Chandra was our companion for a long time. I have no hesitation in saying today that he was my best friend."
"We were in touch until last year."
Career highlights
Biswas's musical journey and legacy
Biswas was a part of Fossils for 18 years, from 2000 to 2018. He also played for the bands Golak and Zombie Cage Control.
On Sunday, he changed his profile picture on Facebook, showing he was active online hours before his death.
Meanwhile, his Instagram was last updated in December, featuring an announcement of new music.
May he rest in peace.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).