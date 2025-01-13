What's the story

Chandramouli Biswas, the former bassist of the popular Bengali band Fossils, was found dead at his rented house on Indian Mirror Street in Kolkata on Sunday.

The 48-year-old musician was found hanging by his friend, Mehul Chakraborty, who immediately informed the police, per TOI.

"I hadn't been able to reach Chandramouli on the phone since morning...So, I went to his house with another friend in the afternoon, and that's when I saw him hanging from a fan," Chakraborty told authorities.