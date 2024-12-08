Summarize Simplifying... In short An activist accused IndiGo airlines of not assisting her mother after she was allegedly robbed on a flight.

The airline responded, stating they had offered help and confirmed nothing was missing from her belongings.

This incident follows IndiGo's recent ranking as one of the "world's worst airlines" in the 2024 AirHelp Score report.

IndiGo said it is looking into the matter

Activist accuses IndiGo of inaction after mother 'robbed' on flight

By Trisha Shetty 04:45 pm Dec 08, 2024

What's the story Trisha Shetty, founder of SheSays, has accused IndiGo of not coming to the rescue after her mother was allegedly "robbed" on a flight. In a social media post, Shetty claimed the airline staff was unhelpful when a passenger took her mother's bag from the overhead compartment while she was asleep. She further alleged that several passengers had also reported a "thief" rummaging through their luggage during the flight.

Shetty criticizes IndiGo's handling of onboard theft

"Luckily she woke up when he was replacing her bag. Your crew refused to help her file a complaint. It's thanks to fellow passengers who supported mom that she got her stuff back," she wrote. Calling the incident "deeply troubling," she alleged that the crew "refused to help her file a complaint" and made excuses for the alleged thief.

IndiGo responds to Shetty's allegations

After the social media post went viral, IndiGo responded by saying they were concerned and asked Shetty for her contact details for further assistance. The airline said, "We assure you that our crew promptly addressed the situation by requesting her to verify her belongings, and she confirmed that nothing was missing." IndiGo added their crew explained the legal procedure and offered assistance for filing a formal complaint on arrival.

IndiGo's recent ranking among 'world's worst airlines'

Notably, this incident comes just days after IndiGo was ranked among the "world's worst airlines" in the 2024 AirHelp Score report. The airline was ranked 103rd out of 109 with a score of 4.80. The airline slammed the report's methodology, noting that it doesn't reveal the sample size from India.