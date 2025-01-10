Megan Thee Stallion granted 5-year restraining order against Tory Lanez
What's the story
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a five-year civil restraining order against fellow rapper Tory Lanez by Judge Richard Bloom.
The decision, made on Thursday (US local time), followed her emotional testimony, where she feared Lanez might "shoot me again" on his release from prison.
The ruling comes a month after her legal team informed the court about Lanez's continued "campaign of harassment" from behind bars.
Testimony impact
Stallion's emotional testimony led to the restraining order
During her testimony in December, 29-year-old Stallion told the judge that she has not "been at peace since I was shot" and is "just tired of being harassed."
She was afraid of what Lanez would do when he gets out of prison. "I feel like maybe he'll shoot me again and maybe this time I won't make it," she said.
Judge Bloom issued the restraining order, citing a "credible threat of violence" from Lanez.
Legal proceedings
Lanez's conviction and appeal over the 2020 shooting incident
For context, the 32-year-old Canadian singer and rapper Tory Lanez was convicted in 2022 on three felony counts related to a violent incident in 2020.
The incident involved a drunken argument that escalated into a shooting, during which Lanez allegedly fired multiple shots at Stallion's feet.
In 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, he has filed an appeal, which is currently pending.
Online harassment
Stallion's legal battle against online misinformation
In addition, Stallion's legal team accused Lanez of running an illegal campaign to spread misinformation about the case online.
In October, they filed a federal lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, claiming she acted as a "mouthpiece and puppet" for Lanez.
They also found prison phone calls where Lanez allegedly coordinated payments to Gramz.
Last month, they requested a civil harassment restraining order in a Los Angeles court, arguing that Lanez conspired with people outside the prison to harass Stallion.
Defense arguments
Lanez's legal team responded to restraining order request
Lanez's legal team had previously responded to the restraining order request, calling it a "frivolous request" and accusing Stallion of trying to "weaponize the justice system."
They argued that she was simply upset about criticism from internet bloggers whom Lanez cannot control.
At Thursday's hearing, his attorney Michael Hayden reiterated these arguments, saying his client was "not threatening the petitioner in any way" and warned such a restraining order would violate the First Amendment.