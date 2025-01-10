During her testimony in December, 29-year-old Stallion told the judge that she has not "been at peace since I was shot" and is "just tired of being harassed."

She was afraid of what Lanez would do when he gets out of prison. "I feel like maybe he'll shoot me again and maybe this time I won't make it," she said.

Judge Bloom issued the restraining order, citing a "credible threat of violence" from Lanez.