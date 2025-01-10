All about Grisham's 'The Partner': Tom Holland's next big thriller
What's the story
Tom Holland, best known as Spider-Man, is set to star in and produce The Partner, a thriller based on John Grisham's 1997 best-seller.
The story follows a lawyer who fakes his death, steals $90 million, and goes on the run.
This marks Hollywood's second shot at adapting the novel, after a failed attempt with Mark Wahlberg and John Lee Hancock.
Here's more about this project.
Production details
Holland's production label to co-produce 'The Partner'
Rideback acquired the rights to The Partner after the original project hit a roadblock. The film will now be co-produced by Rideback and Billy17, Holland's newly launched production label.
The script for this upcoming film is being penned by Graham Moore, who is known for his work on The Imitation Game (2014) and The Outfit (2022).
However, no information has been revealed about who might direct the Universal project.
Role and schedule
Know more about Holland's character in 'The Partner'
In The Partner, Holland will play Patrick Lanigan, a young partner at a Biloxi law firm who fakes his own death and steals $90 million from his law firm.
The story dives into themes of greed, betrayal, and the high stakes of deception,
The role gives Holland another chance to play an unsympathetic character, much like his roles in Cherry and The Crowded Room.
Production on The Partner won't begin until late 2025 or early 2026, considering Holland's busy schedule.
Future films
Holland's upcoming projects for 2025: A look
Holland's 2025 slate features Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, a fourth Spider-Man film for Sony and Marvel Studios, and a role in Avengers: Doomsday.
The Odyssey will bring Holland back with his Spider-Man co-star and fiancée Zendaya.
Although no major plot details for Spider-Man 4 have been confirmed yet, Holland revealed in October 2024 that the idea for the sequel is "crazy."
All three projects are slated for 2026.