What's the story

Tom Holland, best known as Spider-Man, is set to star in and produce The Partner, a thriller based on John Grisham's 1997 best-seller.

The story follows a lawyer who fakes his death, steals $90 million, and goes on the run.

This marks Hollywood's second shot at adapting the novel, after a failed attempt with Mark Wahlberg and John Lee Hancock.

Here's more about this project.