What's the story

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is going to have a landmark year in 2025 with several highly-anticipated releases.

The year will begin with the release of Paatal Lok Season 2, where he will reprise his acclaimed role as Hathi Ram Chaudhary.

The first season of Paatal Lok was a turning point for Ahlawat, catapulting him into the limelight as one of India's finest actors.