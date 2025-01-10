'Paatal Lok,' 'The Family Man': Jaideep Ahlawat's 2025 releases
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is going to have a landmark year in 2025 with several highly-anticipated releases.
The year will begin with the release of Paatal Lok Season 2, where he will reprise his acclaimed role as Hathi Ram Chaudhary.
The first season of Paatal Lok was a turning point for Ahlawat, catapulting him into the limelight as one of India's finest actors.
'Paatal Lok 2'
The trailer for Paatal Lok Season 2 has already created a lot of buzz, with Ahlawat's gripping performance setting a new benchmark for intensity and storytelling.
His nuanced performance as Chaudhary in the first season made him a force to reckon with.
The series will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 17 and also stars Tillotama Shome and Nagesh Kukunoor.
'Jewel Thief' and 'Hisaab'
Ahlawat's 2025 slate also features Jewel Thief, a neo-noir thriller backed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand.
It also stars Saif Ali Khan and is directed by Robbie Grewal.
Another anticipated project is Hisaab, starring Shefali Shah and Abhishek Singh and directed by filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.
'The Family Man,' 'Hawai Fire' and 'Ikkis'
Ahlawat will again rule the OTT space with The Family Man Season 3 where he shares screen with Manoj Bajpayee.
The show will premiere in late 2025.
He will also be seen in Hawai Fire produced by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, and the film Ikkis set against the backdrop of the 1971 war.
Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan and also features Dharmendra.