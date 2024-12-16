'Doctors' teaser: Sharad Kelkar leads a 'Grey's Anatomy'-style medical drama
JioCinema is all set to premiere a new medical drama series, Doctors, on December 27. The show stars Sharad Kelkar as a leading neurosurgeon named Ishant Ahuja. A promo released by the streaming platform on Monday revealed Kelkar's character as a compassionate doctor adored by his patients. Despite facing professional challenges, he remains committed to his work with unwavering dedication and a supportive team.
'Doctors' explores the demanding lives of physicians
Going by the clip, the upcoming series dives into the lives of a group of physicians at the Elizabeth Blackwell Medical Centre. The plot highlights the mental and physical stress doctors go through. In another promo, Kelkar was seen motivating his team during a crisis. He encourages them with the words, "You are not studying to pass your exams but you are studying for the day you are the only one standing between a patient and its grave."
'Doctors' is a collaborative production featuring an ensemble cast
Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Pvt. Ltd., in association with Jio Studios, Doctors is directed by Sahir Raza and stars an ensemble cast including Harleen Sethi, Aamir Ali, Viraf Patel, and Vivaan Shah with Kelkar. The show promises a mix of emotional depth, intense drama, and uplifting moments as it delves into the lives of those who achieve miracles in the face of overwhelming challenges.