Trailer: Hathiram takes on dangerous drug ring in 'Paatal Lok-2'
The much-awaited trailer for the second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically acclaimed series, Paatal Lok, has dropped!
The new season will mark the return of Jaideep Ahlawat as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary and Ishwak Singh as IPS officer Imran Ansari.
The duo will be seen cracking a mysterious case of a missing migrant worker connected to a dangerous drug syndicate in Nagaland.
The show premieres on January 17.
Plot details
'Paatal Lok 2': A deeper dive into crime and corruption
The two-minute-30-second trailer feels like a mini-film in itself. It showcases Hathi Ram knee-deep in a perilous new case where danger looms large. Yet, his resolve remains unshaken.
At one point, he firmly declares himself a permanent resident of Paatal Lok.
The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads, "Tasked with investigating the disappearance of a migrant worker tied to a dangerous drug syndicate, Hathi Ram is forced to navigate a maze of secrets while fighting his own personal demons."
Production info
'Paatal Lok' S02: New cast members and production details
The second season of Paatal Lok is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films.
Written, created, and executive produced by Sudip Sharma, the crime thriller will see new cast members including Tillotama Shome and Nagesh Kukunoor.
The show will continue exploring crime and corruption with heightened stakes and fresh challenges.
Actor's insight
'Paatal Lok' S02: Ahlawat's reflections on reprising role
Reflecting on his character, Ahlawat said, "Hathi Ram Chaudhary wasn't just a character, it became a mirror reflecting the complexities of society and humanity, striking a chord with millions worldwide."
"With Season 2, we delve even deeper into Hathi Ram's psyche. This season unravels the raw, vulnerable side of him as he grapples with new adversities... It's darker, grittier, and layered with human complexities that will keep audiences on the edge."