What's the story

The much-awaited trailer for the second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically acclaimed series, Paatal Lok, has dropped!

The new season will mark the return of Jaideep Ahlawat as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary and Ishwak Singh as IPS officer Imran Ansari.

The duo will be seen cracking a mysterious case of a missing migrant worker connected to a dangerous drug syndicate in Nagaland.

The show premieres on January 17.