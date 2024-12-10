Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix's spy thriller 'Black Doves' Season 2 is set to return with most of the main cast, promising deeper entanglements in the spy world.

Showrunner Joe Barton hints at new alliances and conflicts among characters, and even the possibility of supporting characters forming their own assassin agency.

The release date is yet to be announced. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Black Doves' is getting a Season 2

'Black Doves' S02: What to expect from Netflix's spy thriller

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Dec 10, 202402:00 am

What's the story Netflix's spy thriller, Black Doves, premiered on December 5 to a largely positive reception. Interestingly, it was renewed for a second season ahead of the first season premiere. The show stars Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and Sarah Lancashire and work on the second installment is already underway. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming season.

Plot speculation

'Black Doves' Season 2: Potential plot and character developments

The first season ended with shocking revelations about the murder of Helen's (Knightley) lover Jason (Andrew Koji) and his real identity as an MI5 Agent. The finale also featured a nail-biting showdown between Helen and Trent, the son of crime family head Alex Clark (Tracey Ullman). However, it's still unclear how they'll affect Season 2's plot. Showrunner Joe Barton has teased deeper entanglements for Helen in the spy world as her husband Wallace's (Andrew Buchan) political career progresses.

Cast continuity

'Black Doves' Season 2: Cast and character returns

The second season of Black Doves will likely see most main cast members return. This includes Whishaw as Sam, Lancashire as Reed, Omari Douglas as Michael, Ella Lily Hyland as Williams, Gabrielle Creevy as Eleanor, Isabella Wei as Kai-Ming and Kathryn Hunter as Lenny. Showrunner Barton has also teased possible new alliances and conflicts among these characters in the next season.

Supporting characters

The possibilities for supporting characters

Speaking about the supporting characters, Barton said, "You could definitely see them [Williams, Eleanor and Kai-Ming] forming a little group..." "Kai-Ming would have to stop being a heroin addict party girl, probably," he added. "Maybe they could start their own little assassin agency working out of their canal boat. I'd like to see that."

Production update

'Black Doves' Season 2: Release date and production status

The release date remains unannounced by Netflix. Notably, the first season was part of a rare two-season order from Netflix. Barton earlier told Deadline, "It's a different kind of pressure now. When you do a show you are always wanting it to do well to get a second season but now they've already let us come back the pressure is about hoping it does well to reward that faith."